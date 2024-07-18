Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $744.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

