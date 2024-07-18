Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.38. 18,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $739.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.