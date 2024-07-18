Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $614.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.42. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at $866,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

