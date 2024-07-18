Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading 16.3% Higher

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
