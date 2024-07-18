Grin Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Grin has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $152,841.15 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,054.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.15 or 0.00587422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00111899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.00248216 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00070186 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

