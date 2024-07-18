Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6575 per share by the bank on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 145.6% annually over the last three years.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 4.0 %

GGAL opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

