Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 589,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,695.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,516 shares of company stock worth $2,638,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,674,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,690,000 after buying an additional 151,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,454,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,697,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Haemonetics

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.