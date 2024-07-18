Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $46.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Halliburton stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 27,549 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

