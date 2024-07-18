Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $103,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $54.48. 287,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,473,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

