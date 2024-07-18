Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. 7,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.