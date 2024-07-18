Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.93. 158,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

