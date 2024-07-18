Harmony (ONE) Price Up 16.1% This Week

Harmony (ONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $221.39 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,334,820,248 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,745,248 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

