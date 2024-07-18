Head-To-Head Analysis: Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) versus Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND)

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) and Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Mynd.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education -14.33% -5.22% -1.88% Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $292.60 million 0.21 -$54.44 million ($1.55) -1.31 Mynd.ai $413.56 million 0.31 -$37.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Mynd.ai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mynd.ai has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Mynd.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bright Scholar Education and Mynd.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mynd.ai beats Bright Scholar Education on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services. It also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, and international education consulting services, as well as career counselling and international contest training services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

