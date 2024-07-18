Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stake Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

HCSG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 175,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.91 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

