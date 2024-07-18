Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.30

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 11948485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,090,000 after buying an additional 487,299 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.