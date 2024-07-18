Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Up 14.5% in June

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 513,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.4 %
HSII traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. 184,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,005. The stock has a market cap of $702.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $36.36.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.89 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
