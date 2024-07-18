Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Up 14.5% in June

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 513,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.4 %

HSII traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. 184,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,005. The stock has a market cap of $702.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.89 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.