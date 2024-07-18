Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 13,660,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,607.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $418,485. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period.

Herbalife stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,628. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

