Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $150.86 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $150.86 million and approximately $13,930.30 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00006493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009549 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,647.23 or 1.00083921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000956 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.18369249 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $16,696.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.