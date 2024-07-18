Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,109,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773,119 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.37% of Hess Midstream worth $112,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HESM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

HESM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 364,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,745. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.10%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

