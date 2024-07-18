Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Hexcel updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.020-2.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.02-2.18 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

