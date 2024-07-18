Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.020-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.02-2.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.21.

NYSE HXL opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

