High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.80

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 65474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.
High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$41.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.97.
High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of C$18.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile
High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.
Further Reading
