Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on HLMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after buying an additional 1,421,625 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 994,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -988.01 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

