HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.18

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 2305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.14.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C($0.01). HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

