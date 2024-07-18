Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Earnings Results

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

