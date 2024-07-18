Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $218.64

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.64 and last traded at $218.34, with a volume of 532338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

The firm has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

