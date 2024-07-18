Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.54

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 1184127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,041 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 773,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 170,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

