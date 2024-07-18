Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 83,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 81,703 shares.The stock last traded at $190.20 and had previously closed at $183.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average is $152.24.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $157,276.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,252.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $157,276.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,252.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.