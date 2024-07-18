Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Shares Up 0.7%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.82. 87,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 55,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. owned 1.86% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

