Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Down to $45.99

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.99, but opened at $44.97. Hub Group shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 61,678 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,623,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after buying an additional 419,873 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after buying an additional 256,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

