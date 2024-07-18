Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) were up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Approximately 3,932,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 1,625,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 18 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £77.70 million, a PE ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.72.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

