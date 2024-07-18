Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757,007 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,527 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $24,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,233,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,391,664. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

