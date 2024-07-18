Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. 3,453,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,109,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Research analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

