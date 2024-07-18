HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Shares of HCM stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.19. 66,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,024. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 184,123 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

