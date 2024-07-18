HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 140,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,484,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUYA

HUYA Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $969.61 million, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,008.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in HUYA by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HUYA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,189,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.