IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IBEX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 9,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $289.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. IBEX had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in IBEX by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 9.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

