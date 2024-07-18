IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
IBEX Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 9,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $289.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. IBEX had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBEX
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IBEX
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.