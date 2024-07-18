Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 50%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 243,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 114,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

