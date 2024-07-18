IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $236.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.57.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.63. 117,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

