Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,475,500 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 6,965,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,698.1 days.

Idorsia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Idorsia has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.00.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

