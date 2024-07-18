iExec RLC (RLC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.63 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $138.21 million and $6.63 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00002997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,680.67 or 0.99944694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00071931 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

