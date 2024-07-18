IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in June

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,436,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 4,110,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,957.9 days.
IGO Price Performance
IGO stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.
IGO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IGO
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Airline Giant Beats EPS Expectations, Signals Capacity Cuts
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.