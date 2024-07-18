IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in June

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,436,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 4,110,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,957.9 days.

IGO Price Performance

IGO stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Get IGO alerts:

IGO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.