Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director William Hoffman Sells 60,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at $42,174,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,864,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,088. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 164.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

