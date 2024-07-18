Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.51

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 272679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,132.62%.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
