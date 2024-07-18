Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.51

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 272679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Independence Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after buying an additional 6,996,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,048,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 895.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,988,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,354 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,129,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 941,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.