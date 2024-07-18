Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.51

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRTGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 272679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after buying an additional 6,996,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,048,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 895.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,988,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,354 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,129,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 941,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

