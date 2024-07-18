Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.37

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.37 and last traded at $127.36, with a volume of 4523294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.07.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

See Also

