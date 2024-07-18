InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $18.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $32,366,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,634,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 5,512.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,434 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 572,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $8,890,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

