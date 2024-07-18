Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Position Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $24,308,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 254,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAUG stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $41.01. 13,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $171.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.