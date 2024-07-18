Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) is Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,650 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 0.6% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. 31,172 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

