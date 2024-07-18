Insider Buying: Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Purchases 7,700 Shares of Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 7,700 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,498.00.

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 1,500 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,170.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

TSE:KEI opened at C$4.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.53. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.67. The company has a market cap of C$167.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.48.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy ( TSE:KEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.45 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.9578059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

