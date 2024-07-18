Insider Buying: Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Purchases 7,700 Shares of Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 7,700 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,498.00.
David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 1,500 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,170.00.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance
TSE:KEI opened at C$4.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.53. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.67. The company has a market cap of C$167.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.48.
About Kolibri Global Energy
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kolibri Global Energy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.