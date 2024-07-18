Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 11th, Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,900.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28.

On Thursday, May 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,322,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,885. The company has a market capitalization of $782.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.