Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells $19,145.84 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Scott Moomaw sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $19,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Liquidia Stock Down 11.7 %
LQDA stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
